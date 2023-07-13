PM Modi Says India-France Ties Influencing Course Of Indo-Pacific Region Via Vision SAGAR

Ahead of his grand arrival in the French capital of Paris on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi spoke to French newspaper Les Echos in a wide-ranging interview. He touched upon the obstacles that the Indo-Pacific has lately encountered, and how India can help the region tackle them.

The PM acknowledged that India and France share common goals for the Indo-Pacific region as part of a vision he calls SAGAR, an acronym for Security and Growth for All in the Region. He reiterated India's stance on seeking dialogue and diplomacy to resolve even the biggest of issues.

"Our (India AND France) interests in the Indo-Pacific region are vast, and our engagement is deep. I have described our vision for this region in one word, 'SAGAR', which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region," PM Modi told the newspaper. "While peace is necessary for the future we seek to build, it is far from assured. India has always stood for peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy, and for respecting sovereignty of all nations, international law and the rules-based international order," he added.

When asked if China's growing influence poses a threat to the region, the PM clarified that New Delhi's goal is not directed against any particular country. Instead, its key focus is to "safeguard our economic and security interests, ensure freedom of navigation and commerce, advance the rule of international law in the region."

PM Modi brings the focus back to Global South

He also admitted that the concerns of the Global South have long been neglected on the international stage. In a bid to avoid this, it is crucial to display "collective strength and leadership". "It is also true that the rights of the Global South have been long denied. As a result, there is a feeling of anguish among the members of Global South, that they are forced into undertaking action but when it comes to decision making they don't find a place or voice for themselves," he explained.

"When we can address the concerns of the vast majority that constitute the Global South, we are more likely to restore faith in the international order. We will make our global institutions resilient," the PM said.

PM Modi to attend Bastille Day parade as guest of honour

The interview comes as PM Modi heads to France for a two-day visit that will comprise a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, witnessing the Bastille Day parade, holding talks with top French officials, and delivering a powerful address to the Indian diaspora at a cultural event.

The interview comes as India and France commemorate 25 glorious years of their partnership. To mark this, PM Modi jetted off to the French capital on Thursday for a two-day visit packed with bilaterals and events.

In Champs Elysees, he will spectate France's Bastille Day parade. After a series of formal talks, he will attend a State Banquet and a private dinner at the official residence of Emmanuel Macron. French PM Élisabeth Borne, several entrepreneurial figures, and top French officials are also slated to meet the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also take a guided tour of the Louvre Museum, and witness a vibrant fireworks display over the Eiffel Tower. His visit to the European nation will end on a high note, with a powerful address to the Indian diaspora also lined up.