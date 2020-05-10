Australia: 10 People Arrested During Anti-lockdown Protests, One Officer Injured

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, ten people were arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne. According to reports, the protestors at the rally believed that coronavirus was a government-engineered conspiracy and the government was trying to use it to control the population. A police officer was also injured during the protests.

As per reports, almost 150 protestors gathered outside Victoria's Parliament House to protest the lockdown and movement restriction that were put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. While most Australian states have begun easing restrictions, Victoria has delayed the easing of restrictions after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse in Melbourne resulted in a spike in cases.

According to reports, the protestors present carried placards that read ‘fight for your freedom and rights’, during the protest they also directed their anger at the head of Microsoft, Bill Gates. A spokesperson for Victoria Police in a statement said that 10 people were arrested for breaching social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Three more will be charged with assaulting a police officer.

New South Wales to ease restrictions

Australia’s biggest state, New South Wales, has recently announced that they will be easing coronavirus restrictions in the state from May 15 onwards. According to reports the announcement that the state will be reopening from May 15 came after the spread of the coronavirus slowed sharply.

As per reports, New South Wales was worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It accounted for 45% of all of Australia’s positive cases and deaths. But the state recorded two new coronavirus cases on May 9 and has thus decided to ease coronavirus restrictions. The easing of restrictions will see the reopening of cafes and restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools among others.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 280,451 lives worldwide as of May 10. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,101,975 people. Out of the total infections, 1,441,873 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

