Australia: New South Wales To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions From May 15

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s biggest state, New South Wales, has recently announced that they will be easing coronavirus restrictions in the state from May 15 onwards. According to reports the announcement that the state will be reopening from May 15 came after the spread of the coronavirus slowed sharply.

Easing lockdown restrictions

As per reports, New South Wales was worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It accounted for 45% of all of Australia’s positive cases and deaths. But the state recorded two new coronavirus cases on May 9 and has thus decided to ease coronavirus restrictions. The easing of restrictions will see the reopening of cafes and restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools among others.

According to reports, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told local media on May 1 that even though the government has decided to ease restrictions in the light of the declining spread of the virus, the virus still remains an ever-present threat. From May 15 onwards NSW will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and permit visits of up to five people in a household.

Read: Australia’s Most Populous States Hold Back From Relaxing Coronavirus Restrictions

Read: India's Tour To Australia A Lesser Logistical Challenge Than T20 World Cup: BCCI Treasurer

As per reports, shops in South Australia were allowed to reopen from May 9 onwards and they drew huge crowds of people and will also allow holiday travel within its borders in an effort to revive tourism. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently outlined a three-stage plan that would remove most of the restrictions by June 1 and see almost 1 million people back to work.

Many visiting homes in Australia have already started allowing limited visits starting from this weekend. But precautions are still being taken, all visitors have their temperatures checked and have to show proof of flu vaccinations. According to reports, Australia’s coronavirus death toll remains under 100.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 280,451 lives worldwide as of May 10. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,101,975 people. Out of the total infections, 1,441,873 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

(Image Credit AP)

Read: Australia To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions, PM Morrison Announces Three-step Plan

Read: Australia's Oldest Hippo Brutus Dies At 54, People Asked To Eat Watermelon In His Memories