Manuel Ellis Case: Police Officers Used Chokehold And Taser On Black Man, Shows New Video

A new video emerged on June 15 in relation to an African-American man Manuel Ellis' death that shows police officers using chokehold and taser gun, contrary to what the Pierce County sheriff’s office had said. In the video that was released on Monday shows a police officer using the taser on Manuel Ellis while he is pinned down by another officer to the ground in a chokehold. The 59-second long video was reportedly shot by a man who was passing by the scene and stopped to record the brutal incident.

In another video that was released earlier, one of the officers can be seen beating Ellis while he is lying on the ground. Ellis in another video can be heard requesting police officers to let him go as he can't breathe. Manuel Ellis was subjected to police brutality on March 3 in Tacoma, Washington following which he succumbed to his injuries. Manuel Ellis has now become a part of the ongoing protests against racial abuse and police brutality in the United States, that was sparked over the killing of another African-American man George Floyd, who died on May 25 in a similar fashion in Minnesota.

US protests

George Floyd was killed by a Caucasian police officer named Derek Chauvin after the latter pinned him down to the ground and choked his neck with a knee. The horrific video of the incident went viral on social media in which Floyd can be heard saying 'I can't breathe'. Floyd's last words became the slogan of the protests across the country demanding reforms in policing and stricter laws to hold police officers accountable. President Donald Trump on June 16 signed an executive order introducing several police reforms.

(Image Credit: AP)

