Pompeo Hails Indonesia's 'decisive Action' On Maritime Security In South China Sea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lauded Indonesia’s “decisive action” to protect its maritime sovereignty around the Natuna Islands, which China claims as its territory. The top US diplomat is on a five-legged tour to Asia as the United States attempts to counterbalance China’s influence in the region. Pompeo held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, in which the two leaders discussed the situation in the South China Sea.

“I’m looking forward to cooperating together in the new ways to ensure maritime security and protect some of the world’s busiest trade routes,” Pompeo told a news conference after the meeting.

The State Secretary hailed Indonesia’s “courageous leadership” within ASEAN and at the United Nations for rejecting “unlawful claims” made by the Chinese Communist Party in the South China Sea. Pompeo has kept up with strong criticism of CCP during his tour to Asia amid deteriorating relations with China.

During his visit to India, Pompeo had said that the leaders and citizens of both countries started to understand with increasing clarity that the CCP is “no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency.” In Sri Lanka, the diplomat warned that the Chinese Communist Party is working as a “predator” and bringing “bad deals” to the island nation.

'Stable and peaceful sea'

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said that the country wants peace and good relations with all, avoiding direct comment on Pompeo’s remark. Retno also avoided naming China during the joint press conference, saying the South China Sea should be maintained as a “stable and peaceful sea”.

“International law...must be respected and implemented. Therefore, any claims should be based on universally recognised principle of international law,” she added.

Indonesia has agreed to enhance defence cooperation with the United States by strengthening defence capabilities and boosting military procurement, intelligence sharing, and maritime security cooperation in the region. Retno said the Indonesian government has agreed to enhance our strategic partnership by “amplifying shared values and interests while respecting our differences.”

Just finished a constructive meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta. @menlu_ri is a strong advocate for upholding international law in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/oMzaIPwF8N — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 29, 2020

