Indian-Origin Pritam Singh Formally Recognised As First Leader Of Opposition In Singapore

Pritam Singh, who became Singapore’s first Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition (LO) in July General Election, scripted history on August 31 as Parliament conferred the duties and privileges to him. According to reports, Singh’s Worker’s Party had won 10 parliamentary seats out of the 93 it contested, making it the biggest opposition presence in Singapore’s parliamentary history. On Monday, as the House began proceedings, Singh was formally recognised as the country’s first Opposition leader.

While congratulating Singh, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said, “With more opposition MPs reflecting a 'strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in politics' as noted by the Prime Minister (Lee Hsien Loong) in his swearing-in speech.. It is timely and appropriate that the position of the Leader of the Opposition be more formally recognised”.

Now that Singh is an officeholder, the House passed a motion to double his speaking time from 20 minutes to 40 minutes. In the chamber, the 43-year-old leader took the seat directly opposite Singapore’s PM Lee, a practice similar in other countries that formally recognises the role of the Leader of the Opposition. While there have been de facto leaders of the Opposition, it was noted that this was the first time that the position is being recognised officially.

Pritam Singh’s duties

During her address, Indranee, who herself is an Indian-origin from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), reportedly said that Sing will now be given an office in Parliament, staff support and resources, as well as additional allowance. She added that the Leader of the Opposition will generally be given the right to first response among MPs to ask the lead the question to ministers on policies, bills and motions in Parliament. Indranee said that this will, however, be at the discretion of the Speaker and subject to existing conventions.

Moreover, Singh’s duties include leading and organising the Opposition’s parliamentary business. He may also take on other duties such as attending state functions and taking part in visits and meetings with members of the Government and the public service. From time to time, he will also reportedly receive briefings by the government on confidential issues and the matters to be briefed will be determined by the government.

Indranee said, "With greater diversity of views, we can expect more robust debate and, in some cases, sharper exchanges. But we should work to ensure that diversity does not lead to polarity, of the country or of the people”.

She added, “Experience elsewhere shows that unity in diversity is not an assured outcome. Our goal should be to harness this diversity of views in a constructive manner, so that we can as a Parliament better serve the interests of Singaporeans and Singapore”.

Furthermore, she informed that Singh’s role will evolve with the country’s politics. She said that it must be the ambition of the House to live up to the expectations of the citizens and create a political system that is focused on serving Singapore and Singaporeans to the best of their abilities.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: @daunlust/Twitter)

