'Protection Of The Human Rights': UN Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Myanmar

The United Nations regional spokesman in Thailand, David Swanson said that the UN is calling on the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to exert pressure on the Myanmar military to protect the human and freedom rights of citizens. Swanson said, “We continue to call [upon] all member states collectively and bilaterally to exercise influence regarding the protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Myanmar”. He added, “The UN reaffirms its unwavering support to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law”.

On Tuesday, March 2, the foreign ministers of the ASEAN nations held an informal virtual meeting. This was done to urge all the parties in Myanmar to offer their assistance in finding a ‘peaceful’ solution for the crisis. Earlier, the US asked the military in Myanmar to immediately release the detained journalists and protesters as it stepped up the condemnation against the human rights violation in the Southeast Asian country.

"Great concern"

In a statement released by US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, the Biden administration called the situation in Burma “troubling” and of “great concern”. Meanwhile, at a presser, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “The detainment of journalists, the targeting of journalists and dissidents is certainly something that is of great concern to the president, to the secretary of state, and to every member of our administration”. US spokesperson for the state department Ned Price said at a press conference that he was “deeply saddened” by the military coup and the crackdown against the pro-pro-democracy demonstrators, including the violence that killed dozens.

Further, in a statement cited by the AP, Price said, “We [Biden administration] are deeply concerned about the increasing attacks on and arrest of journalists.” Calling on the military junta in Burma to release the detained he added, “We call on the military to immediately release these individuals and to cease their intimidation and harassment of the media and others who are unjustly detained for doing nothing more than their job, for doing nothing more than exercising their universal rights”.

