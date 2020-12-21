Protests In 2020: From BLM To Pro-democracy Movement, Biggest Demonstrations Of The Year

2020 has witnessed several widespread protests despite the isolation and social-distancing rules at the forefront of fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many places saw demonstrators defy all health protocols and take to streets in order to protest over a range of issues, including abortion, racism, pro-democracy, among others. Protests in some places also occurred over the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black Lives Matter movement

The United States witnessed a series of protests across the country that lasted for months after a Black man named George Floyd was brutally murdered by a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis in May. Several thousand people took to the streets to protest against police brutality in the United States that later turned into a civil movement demanding police reforms and end of systemic racism. The protest spread across the country and turned violent in some places with demonstrators regularly clashing with law enforcement agencies.

BLM is an effective barebones synopsis, starting at the unfortunate bottom and working its way up through everyone. Peace and unity, no argument. Nobody wants their own to become the next "B", so let's not have one. Joe will allow undisturbed peaceful protest, so stay safe. pic.twitter.com/nZ58xZhzHS — ArrestTrumpNow (@ArrestNow) December 19, 2020

Read: Black Lives Matter Protest Photo To Be Auctioned; Here's What Photographer Has To Say

Pro-choice protests in Poland

Thousands took to the streets in Poland last month over a controversial court ruling that banned abortion of fetuses even with congenital defects and with no chance of surviving. Protesters, who claimed to be advocating for women's rights, defied the ban on large gatherings imposed due to COVID-19 concerns as they took to the streets across the country demanding government change. Poland Constitutional Tribunal, the country's highest court, on October 22 ruled that the existing law allowing women to abort congenital fetuses was unconstitutional.

“They’re uncompromising”: How the young transformed Poland’s abortion protests

Four years ago, Polish women went on strike over an abortion ban. Now, a younger, fiery generation has joined them. https://t.co/tfaoOGJTeK pic.twitter.com/oaW00v9bul — Alliance For Choice (@All4Choice) December 21, 2020

Read: Belarus: Nearly 100 Nearly 100 People Detained During Anti-govt Protests In Minsk

Pro-democracy movement

In Hong Kong and Thailand, people took to the streets demanding democratic freedoms and rights enjoyed in free nations all over the world. Hong Kong protests, which began in 2019 and continued into 2020, were against certain laws that China forcefully tried or succeeded in implementing in the former British colony. Lakhs of people defied COVID-19 restrictions this year and poured all over to demand the withdrawal of the controversial National Security Law imposed by Beijing, which critics argue curbs the remaining freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kongers.

Last year on 20191212, ten of thousands of protesters gathered at Edinburgh Place, in Central #hongkong, to mark six months since the protests on 12 June. pic.twitter.com/OkedI2vKsV — Nick 😷 Fight for Freedom (@NickDemocracy) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, in Thailand people are protesting against the monarch and the junta government that came into power in 2014. The people of Thailand believe that the monarch enjoys a lot of power and are demanding it to be cut short. They are also calling for free elections in the country and change in government.

For next protest March learn from students in Thailand pic rubber ducks flotation devices pic.twitter.com/2JZiylZ5B8 — Aray Michael Aromaz (@ArayAromaz) November 18, 2020

Read: Hong Kong Man Gets 21 Months In Prison For Throwing Eggs At Police HQ During 2019 Protests

Belarus protests

After a controversial election earlier this year, the people of Belarus took to the streets to protest against the government of Alexander Lukashenko, who has been sworn-in for a record sixth term amid allegations of rigged polls. The 65-year-old former Soviet Army member allegedly secured over 80 percent of the total votes polled, but the opposition claims that the election was rigged in favour of Lukashenko. According to reports, more than 1,00,000 protesters marched in the capital Minsk demanding the resignation of what some say is the last remaining dictator in Europe.

#Belarus More videos are being leaked that show how brutally peaceful protesters were treated on 9 August. The security forces threw stun grenades and firecrackers at them, and shot. People didn’t attack, they didn’t have any weapons.They gathered to protest over rigged elections pic.twitter.com/kuY5TGjl8O — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) December 17, 2020

Read: ‘Rubber Duck Revolution’ In Thailand Gains Momentum As Protestors Demand Reforms

Protests against COVID restrictions

Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets in Europe and the United States earlier this year to protest against COVID-19 restrictions. Protests took place in Berlin, London, Paris, Rome, and in some parts of the US, where people demanding ease in restrictions took to the streets defying all health and safety protocols.

Pisses me off to see this happening, Anti Mask Protest taking place in Limerick City centre and figures just announced that Limerick have the highest rate of infection of COVID-19 what are people thinking 🤬🤬🤬 not a Garda in sight stopping it pic.twitter.com/mutNw75yIn — Joe Maher (@JoeMahe05270737) December 19, 2020

Read: Thousands Rally Against Abortion Ban In Poland On Women's Vote Anniversary

