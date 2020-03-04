Putin Claims Foreign Powers Spreading Fake News About Coronavirus In Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 4 claimed that foreign powers were attempting to spread fake news about coronavirus. According to reports, Putin claimed that fake news reports were being spread in order to create panic in Russia. Putin also urged government officials to ensure that citizens were correctly informed and that undue panic was not created.

Taking preventive measures

As a measure to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Russia has closed all entry points along its 4,200-kilometre borders with China and has also banned Chinese Citizens from entering the country. Russia previously had reported its first two cases of the coronavirus and reports indicated that they were both Chinese citizens that have since recovered.

The first three Russians to have been infected by the coronavirus were aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess that was quarantined in Japan. As per reports, Russia has also banned the export of certain types of products such as medical masks, gloves, bandages and protective suits.

Taiwan accuses China

Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, on February 29 accused China of reportedly waging a cyber 'war' on Taiwan in order to disrupt its fight against the Coronavirus. The minister has accused Beijing of using fake news to spread disinformation on the island that China claims as its own.

According to reports, the recent Coronavirus outbreak has put pressure on already strained ties between Taipei and Beijing. Recently Beijing had blocked Taiwan's attempts at participating at the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has further deteriorated ties between the two nations.

According to reports, the fake news include things like claims that Taiwan is hiding the true number of infected people on the island and that it is much more than the official figure and that the members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party have received a priority on face masks. The Taiwanese government was quick to refute these claims made by what they say is fake news.