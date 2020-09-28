Russia's Putin Congratulates Nuclear Sector Workers, Veterans On Professional Holiday

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated workers and veterans of the nuclear industry on the professional holiday as the sector celebrates 75th anniversary. Addressing the workers and former employees of the nuclear industry, Putin extended his wishes to those who laid the solid foundation of the nuclear industry during wars as well as post-war years.

“We are justifiably proud of our outstanding scientists, construction specialists, engineers and workers who were there at the very onset of the Soviet nuclear project,” said Putin.

The Russian leader hailed people involved in the nuclear industry as they created an entirely “new field from scratch and within the shortest term possible.” He said that the nuclear capabilities helped the erstwhile Soviet state to restore the once disrupted strategic balance. Putin stressed that any aggression with impunity became impossible and the nuclear power guaranteed “peace” and “national security” for decades to come.

Read: Trump Signs Order To Restore UN Sanctions On Iran For 'role In Nuclear Escalation'

Read: Saudi Arabia Has Enough Uranium Deposits For A Nuclear Weapons Programme: Report

Export of nuclear goods and services

According to the World Nuclear Association, Russia is moving steadily forward with plans for an expanded role of nuclear energy, including the development of new reactor technology. Kremlin has also prioritised exports of nuclear goods and services in its policy as over 20 nuclear power reactors are confirmed or planned for export construction

“International projects in the construction and maintenance of nuclear power units abroad are extremely important too as they promote Russia’s reputation as a country of high technologies and intellect, as a serious and responsible partner,” Putin added.

Putin said that Russia pioneered the use of nuclear energy toward peaceful goals, opening colossal horizons for the socio-economic development of the industries, social spheres and for the exploration of the Arctic’s area. He expressed special gratitude for those who preserved the nuclear industry in the 1990s as they continued to man their posts, sometimes without pay.

“I would like to thank you for your outstanding and effective work. I wish you new successes, good health, of course, and all the best to you and your families,” said Putin in his concluding remarks.

Read: Russia Ready To Share Information On Sputnik V, Says Putin At UNGA Debate

Read: Russian Cosmonauts Refuse To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Announced By Putin