COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth Thanks Healthcare Workers On World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, UK's Queen Elizabeth sent a special personal message of gratitude to all the health care workers across the Commonwealth and the world, who are also the frontline fighters of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In the official statement, the 93-year-old monarch not only lauded the medical practitioners for their “selfless commitment” but also credited them of protecting and improving the health of people around the world. The number of infections of coronavirus spike to 51,608, including British PM Boris Johnson who is in ICU, and the fatalities have reached 5,373, but the Royal family sent their “enduring appreciations and good wishes” to all healthcare workers.

Today, on #WorldHealthDay, The Queen has sent a message to healthcare professionals across the Commonwealth and around the world, on behalf of The Royal Family. 🌍🏥 pic.twitter.com/AL2N08qnjE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

As of April 7, the coronavirus has claimed over 5,370 lives and infected 51,608 in the UK. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 74,782 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,347,587 people. Out of the total infections, 286,453 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

