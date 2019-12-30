Elon Musk Tweets Picture Of Dogs And Muffins, Netizens In Awe

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently shared a tweet of a collage of Chihuahua dogs and their big eyes mixed in with what appears to be chocolate chip muffins. It appears that he was trying to highlight how similar they looked. Elon Musk then replied to his own tweet saying that he really wanted a choc chip muffin now.

Elon Mush replies that he is hungry

Take a look at Elon Musk's original tweet and his reply

Dam now rly want choc chip muffin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2019

Twitteratis have hilariously responded to Elon's tweet with funny memes and replies of their own.

Let's go even further 😏 pic.twitter.com/Ox1GedHHNP — Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) December 29, 2019

In related news, Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk said that a potential applicant looking for a job at Tesla does not require a college degree to apply. According to reports, Musk said that one does require a college degree or even a high school diploma to work at the company. He added that graduating from one of the world's best universities would only indicate their capabilities but not necessarily confirm their aptitude to work in a certain job profile.

Musk took the example of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs and said that these people did not have a college degree but an employer would hire them because of the qualities they possessed. Musk said that instead of a degree he always looked for direct evidence of extraordinary ability in a potential candidate. He further added that if someone has an impeccable record of his/her achievements then it is something that will continue well into the future.

Elon Musk said that whenever he holds interview then he asks the potential candidate to give a brief description of his/her career and how they tackled and solved some of the most difficult problems in their lives. He further added that in order to be sure that someone is not lying about their problem-solving ways, he asks them detailed questions about the problem they start to describe.