Sri Lankan PM Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death, Hails His 'benevolent Leadership'

Following the demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa paid his tribute and called him a ‘close friend’ of the island country and its people. While taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka informed that Rajapaksa visited the embassy and wrote about Pranab Mukherjee in the condolence book. The Indian Commission in Colombo also thanked the Sri Lankan PM for being the ‘first’ to offer his condolences at the India House.

The High Commission said that Rajapaksa remembered the former President as a close friend of Sri Lanka and its people. Rajapaksa even said that people of India, Sri Lanka and the world will miss Pranab Mukherjee’s ‘benevolent leadership’. While quoting the Sri Lankan PM, the High Commission said, "Your personal thoughts and sentiments and those of the people of Sri Lanka are a source of comfort to the bereaved family and the people of India at this hour of grief”.

Thank you HE PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for being the first to offer condolence at India House on the demise of former President of India Bharat Ratna Mr. Pranab Mukherjee. 1/n #India #SriLanka #lka @PresRajapaksa @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/7svb2Oicmm — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) September 2, 2020

GOI announce seven-day mourning

Dr Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The former President was cremated with full state honour the next day. The Government of India has announced seven-day official mourning.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus. He had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission.

He leaves behind a rich legacy with his stint as India's finance, commerce, defence minister, India's President and veteran Congress leader. Known to be close to late former PM Indira Gandhi, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha first in 1969 and then subsequently in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999. While he was a thorough Congressman serving in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for 23 years, his multiple stints as Finance minister ushered several major economic reforms boosting the Indian economy.

