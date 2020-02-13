'Snake Charmer': Kate Middleton Holds Snake For The First Time In Belfast

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton recently held a snake “first time” during her visit to the Ark Open Farm on February 12 and her calm reaction is winning the hearts of netizens. The 38-year-old visited the farm near Belfast and left the royal viewers amazed as she mentioned that the snake “beautiful skin” and then adds that it was the first time she held the animal. In the same trip, she has seen petting alpacas, and other familiar animals but she had never picked a snake up making netizens believe that she is a “snake charmer”.

British media and Royal channels have been sharing a video which shows that the lady handing over the reptile to Duchess of Cambridge asks, “are you okay?”. But the 38-year-old remained unfathomed with any concerns and even asks the kids beside her if they want to “touch the snake”. Kate Middleton held the animal which was had pale yellow corn skin and complimented it saying, “she's got the most amazing skin. This is the first time I've ever held a snake like that”.

Specifically requested to see snake

According to international reports, the snake handler, Sophie Wrigglesworth told a British media outlet that Duchess of Cambridge had significantly requested to see the snake even though the authorities had not originally planned on bringing out the reptile but Kate Middleton said 'oh no, I want to see the snake' and then she held it.

According to another British media outlet, the Duchess of Cambridge had visited the farm as a part of her UK tour to promote '5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives'. It is a national survey on the wellbeing of children. Kate Middleton reportedly also spoke with the local parents, grandparents, pet alpacas, and even bottle-fed a lamb. According to an official statement by Kensington Royal, the survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of several people and recognising their role in ensuring strong foundations for the youngest people in the society.

