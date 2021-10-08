'Recognize High Sensitivity': Beijing Warns US To Stay Away From China-Taiwan Issue

Amidst reports of the US helping and proferring military forces training in Taiwan to help shore up the country's defence, China on Friday warned the United States and advised them to recognise the "sensitivity of the issue". The statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian came during a press briefing in response to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report.

The New York-based newspaper claimed that a US special operation unit and a contingent of Marines have been "secretly training" military forces in Taiwan to help shore up the country's defence. Lijian, during the presser, appealed to the Biden administration to check arms sales to Taiwan island and military contact.

Citing the "good relationship", he warned the United States to refrain from unnecessary interference in the matter.

"The US should fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle, and stop arms sales to Taiwan island and military contact with it so as not to seriously damage China-US relations and peace and stability across the Straits," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a daily briefing.

Meanwhile, in reply, the US affirmed that it has been supporting Taiwan against the current threat posed by China. However, Pentagon spokesperson John Supple refused to further elaborate on the details but added the US support for Taiwan remains 'strong, principled, and bipartisan', Focus Taiwan reported.

"The US will continue to support the peaceful resolution of cross-Taiwan Strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on both sides," Supple said. "The PRC has stepped up efforts to intimidate and pressure Taiwan and other allies and partners, including increasing military activities conducted in the vicinity of Taiwan, East China Sea, and South China Sea, which we believe are destabilizing and increase the risk of miscalculation," he added on China-Taiwan issue.

China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan

It is worth noting that the President of Taiwan recently supervised the commissioning of a new domestically made navy warship as a part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defence capacity amidst heightened tensions with China.

However, Beijing has been violating Taiwan's border as it claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

The Communist government, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP