Record Number Of Heads Of State To Address UNGA Next Week: UNGA President

After assuming leadership on Tuesday, the President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, said that the General Debate week of the UN General Assembly will see the largest number of leaders delivering their national messages this year. The 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commenced on Tuesday with leaders meeting virtually for the first time since its inception.

"Next week, more heads of state will address the General Debate than ever before," Bozkir said.

The session is also likely to witness an address from PM Modi, PTI citing a provisional list of speakers reported. Additionally, US President Donald Trump might be the only leader coming to UN headquarters in New York in-person this year. However, Dujarric said the US leader had not confirmed his visit yet.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders are required to submit their pre-recorded videos for the summit and high-level meetings. The landmark session also marks one of the busiest years for the organisation with virus outbreak, multiple elections and peace treaties happening across the world.

READ: UNSC adopts darft resolution calling for appointment of Special Envoy for Libya

READ: 'We support India’s candidacy for UNSC': French Defence Minister at Rafale Induction

UNGA's 75th Session Begins Virtually

The 75th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has commenced with leaders meeting virtually for the first time since its inception. The session is preceded by Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkin who assumed charge as the president of the session succeeding Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. Addressing the opening of 2020 session, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asserted that the year would be important for the organisation adding that all countries must continue to respond to the immediate impact of the” COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening health systems and supporting the development and equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines”. He also called for ‘unity and solidarity’ and urged for support for 'most vulnerable’.

“The last seven months have been extremely difficult for the people we serve, and for many of us, personally and professionally. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut a swathe through our lives and our communities. We are all dealing with high levels of uncertainty; right now, we are still in the middle of the fog,” Guterres said.

READ: India, Russia discuss partnership in nuclear and space sectors, agree to UNSC cooperation

READ: UNGA's 75th session begins virtually, Guterres calls for solidarity amid COVID-19