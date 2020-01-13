Scottish Reporter Pranked By Aussies Into Wearing Full Protective Gear To Hold A Koala

A Scottish reporter was pranked by a group of Aussies, who informed her that she could meet a drop bear or koala. Amid the devastating bushfires, Aussies still managed to pull a classic prank on an unsuspecting Scottish reporter, Debi Edward. She was asked by the locals to get prepared with full-body protective gear to face those vicious creatures. The locals used to scare the foreigners that they should be prepared as they might harm them. Edward wasn't aware of the joke and was absolutely prepared when she visited bushfire ravaged Kangaroo Island.

Watch: Hilarious video uploaded on Facebook

A video surfaced on Facebook uploaded by Australian video producer Sean Mulcahy, viewers can watch the entire prank unfold. The clip starts with Edwards standing at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, wearing her protective boots, armour and goggles and a veterinarian doctor accompanies her at her background. Co-owner Sam Mitchell approaches with a perfectly normal koala and Dr Hall continues to warn Edward about the threat while moving away to a safe distance.

Edward shares her experience

When the koala was finally handed over to Edward she was terrified. She was unable to hold it out of fear and asked to take it off her. She realised that she was pranked when two other people handled the koala without any protective gear. Edward had a laugh sharing her experience in a TV show. She said that Aussies urged her to try it as it is the only thing for their special visitors. On Facebook, Mulcahy urged those who enjoyed the prank to contribute to bushfire relief efforts on the island. Raging bushfires on Kangaroo island have killed two people burned thousands of acres of land and disturbed the wildlife. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe to help the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park has raised more than $1.7 million.

