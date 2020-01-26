Republic Day 2020: Bangladesh Extends Greeting Recalling 'historic Bond'

As the nation celebrates its 71st Republic Day, Bangladeshi President and Prime Minister have extended their greetings. In their message, both the leaders said that they hope that the partnership between New Delhi and Dhaka would ensure greater prosperity for both the nations.

Recalled historic relationship

On Saturday, the Bangladesh High Commission said that both President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina have sent individual messages of felicitation to PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. The High Commission in a statement said that President Hamid recalled Bangladesh's historical relationship with India since ‘our glorious Liberation War in 1971' and hoped that the 'partnership would ensure greater prosperity for our peoples and the partnership would be strengthened in days to come'.

The statement added that Prime Minister Hasina in her message for PM Modi said that the common historical, cultural and civilizational roots have resulted in deepening engagements between the two countries. “I am of the view that together we will be able to take this bond of friendship to a greater height," she added.

Meanwhile, as the nation is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel exchanged sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts at Fulbari crossing, Indo-Bangladesh border. Deputy Commandant of Border Security Force, North Bengal Frontier, BL Meena told local media that the BSF personnel presented sweets to Border Guards of Bangladesh and they follow the tradition every year on January 26 and it is a way to maintain good relations with the neighbouring country. India celebrated its 71st Republic Day with the annual parade that takes place near India Gate every year. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil was present at the ceremony as the chief guest for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing his occasional turban during the event held at Rajpath. Narendra Modi also paid homage to the martyred soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial near India Gate. Later in the day, the Indian Armed Forces displayed their might by parading an array of weapons.

(With inputs from ANI)