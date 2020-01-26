Republic Day: BSF Exchange Sweets With Border Guards Of Bangladesh At Fulbari Crossing

As India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel exchanged sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts at Fulbari crossing, Indo-Bangladesh border. Deputy Commandant of Border Security Force, North Bengal Frontier, BL Meena told local media that the BSF personnel presented sweets to Border Guards of Bangladesh and they follow the tradition every year on January 26 and it is a way to maintain good relations with the neighbouring country.

Read: PM Modi Thanks Sri Lankan Counterpart Rajapaksa For Republic Day Greetings

Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina extended her wishes to her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day.

Bangladesh Prime Minister in her message to Modi, said, "Our bilateral relations have become model for many countries across the world. Common historic, cultural and civilizational roots have resulted in deepening engagements between our two countries and I am of the view that together we will be able to take this bond of friendship to a greater height."

Read: Republic Day: Congress Sends A Copy Of The Constitution To PM Modi Through Amazon

71st Republic Day celebrations

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid extended his wishes to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. President Hamid stressed upon the 'greater prosperity' for the people of both India and Bangladesh that would be ensured by New Delhi and Dhaka's partnership. India celebrated its 71st Republic Day with the annual parade that takes place near India Gate every year. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil was present at the ceremony as the chief guest for the event.

Read: Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao & Others Share Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing his occasional turban during the event held at Rajpath. Narendra Modi also paid homage to the martyred soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial near India Gate. Later in the day, the Indian Armed Forces displayed their might by parading an array of weapons. There was a total of 16 marching contingents, six from the Indian Army and the rest from Navy, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF), the Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Says We Should Celebrate Our 'ethos' On Republic Day

(With inputs from agencies)

