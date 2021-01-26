Republic Day: Tricolour Unfurled At Indian High Commission In Maldives

On the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Tricolour was unfurled at the Indian High Commission in the Maldives. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the commission posted a video with several pictures of the ceremony. The caption read, "Unfurling of the Tiranga Flag of India! RepublicDay celebrations".

72nd #RepublicDay celebrations at the High Commission of India, Malé ! pic.twitter.com/lTIMdiL8A7 — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) January 26, 2021

World leaders extend their wishes

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. World leaders have extended their wishes to India on the auspicious occasion. Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson and Benjamin Netanyahu shared praising messages and extended greetings to India. Israel PM Netanyahu congratulated PM Narendra Modi and the people of India, Bhutan’s Lotay Tshering, on the other hand, conveyed prayers of people of Bhutan for India’s lasting peace and prosperity.

Earlier today, President of Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also tweeted and called India’s constitution "remarkable". He said that the Indian constitution continues to guide the “world’s largest democracy”. He wrote, "A happy 72nd Republic Day of India to Pres. Kovind @narendramodi and the people of India, as they celebrate the enactment of a remarkable constitution, which continues to guide the destinies of the diverse multitudes comprising the world's largest democracy".

The tradition

Following the tradition, the national flag was unfurled in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, and other dignitaries, followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. During the Republic Day parade, the might of the Indian Airforce was in full display. India showed its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets.

The IAF tableau featured models of some of their best aircraft- Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopters. Scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and the Rohini radar were rolled down at Rajpath, the ceremonial road connecting the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic war memorial India Gate. DRDO's mission to make India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) in defence technology to meet the future with all its might and also the tableau showed DRDO's achievements.

(Image Credits: HCIMaldives)