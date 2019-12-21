San Francisco Woman Offers $7,000 Reward, Hires Plane To Find Her Stolen Dog

A woman from San Francisco is reportedly offering $7,000 reward and has hired a plane to fly over the city to search for her blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd. According to international media reports, the dog was stolen from outside a grocery store. The plane which costed the woman additional $1,200 will also be flying a banner with the website she set up to find her missing dog. While talking to a media outlet, Emilie Talermo said that she had been doing everything to find her five-year-old dog.

According to reports, a surveillance video from the grocery store also shows a man in a hoodie approaching the bench where Jackson, the dog, was tied up. Talermo and her friends have reportedly also distributed thousands of flyers with the photo of the dog with a white, black, and grey fur and bright blue eyes. A website, www.bringjacksonhome.com, was further set up where Talermo is offering a $7,000 reward. She even opened an account for the dog on Tinder. The plane she hired will be flying a banner that will have the search website address on it and will circle over the city for two hours. To help finance her search, she also launched a GoFundMe. She further plans on donating the extra money to Rocket Dog Rescue.

READ: California: Firefighters Called To Rescue Dog Stuck On Tree After Chasing Cat

READ: Dog Brains Have Sense Of Quantity And Knack For Numbers: Study

Dog lost since 2007 found miles away

In another unusual incident, a dog breed 'toy fox terrier' who was missing since 2007 from its family's South Florida home was found over a thousand miles away in Pittsburgh and reunited with its owner. According to the Humane Animal Rescue, the 14-year-old dog named Dutchess was found starving, shivering, and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed. The owner of the property took the dog to a nearby Humane Animal Rescue location, where the staffers of the rescue centre were able to identify a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners in Boca Raton, Florida. Katheryn Strang, the dog's owner drove all the way to Pittsburgh to get the dog.

READ: Dog Forced To Wear Sunscreen After Groomer Cuts Off All His Hair

READ: Excited Dog Disrupts Cycling Competition, Video Breaks The Internet