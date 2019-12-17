Researchers Discover Facial Recognition Can Be Fooled Using 3-D Masks

Researchers have found a way to fool facial recognition at banks and airports and even border security. Researchers from AI firm Kneron have discovered that all one needs to fool facial recognition is false 3-D printed masks. The 3-D masks were tested in three different continents and even China which is considered to be a world leader when it comes to the implementation of AI.

Fooling facial recognition AI

The researchers tried the 3-D masks at Schiphol Airport, the largest airport in the Netherlands and also managed to fool a border security checkpoint in China. At Schiphol airport, the team of researchers used the photo of a random person on a phone to trick the sensors. This study and its result (the security flaw) raises serious questions regarding the dependency and implementation of facial recognition AI (Artificial Intelligence). Because of facial recognition one can be fooled so easily that they cannot be used as the last line of defence against threats like bank frauds.

All it takes to fool facial recognition at airports and border crossings is a printed mask, researchers found https://t.co/42ymWrzYZI #fintech #biometrics pic.twitter.com/n294lfUUmw — Chris Gledhill (@cgledhill) December 13, 2019

Read: Raheem Sterling Mocks Phil Jones With Outrageous Facial Expression After UCL Win

Read: Government Issues 10 Facts To Put Speculations Against CAA 2019 To Rest

The CEO of Kneron Albert Liu said that this data and the prevailing issues in the facial recognition system can be tackled if the AI systems were upgraded. According to Liu, there are a lot of companies in the market today that use substandard facial recognition technology. The providers of these forms of technology and services should be held accountable if they fail to safeguard their users to the highest standards.

#CyberpunkisNow Researchers tricked facial recognition systems on 3 continents into allowing payment/access via 3D printed masks



Examples



AliPay/WeChat payment kiosks & a border checkpoint (China)



A passport-control gate at Schiphol Airport (Amsterdam)https://t.co/fjV8pLaGiq pic.twitter.com/o9mUjIJtnz — ΜΔDΞRΔS (@hackermaderas) December 15, 2019

Read: John Abraham's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The 'Rocky Handsome' Star

Read: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere In Petition On Facilities At 6 Assam Detention Centres