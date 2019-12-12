Raheem Sterling Mocks Phil Jones With Outrageous Facial Expression After UCL Win

Manchester City played against Dinamo Zagreb on Matchday six of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side won the game with a 4-1 scoreline. A major highlight of the match was marked by Raheem Sterling’s epic facial expression.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Feels Manchester City Cannot Compete Against Manchester United And Liverpool

Phil Jones would be proud 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tiWXXYgCxm — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 11, 2019

Raheem Sterling mocked Phil Jones on Twitter

Raheem Sterling himself tweeted his photo with a hilarious reaction. The player stated that Phil Jones would be really proud of him after seeing his picture. Manchester United defender Phil Jones has often been subjected to various jokes when it comes to the facial expressions he pulls during the matches. Jones had earlier revealed this year that he was even mocked by his own friends on social media, particularly on WhatsApp for his facial expressions. However, the defender insisted that he takes these jokes with a good thought and does not bother much about it.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Can Become The Highest-paid Player In Manchester City History

Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City played against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Pep Guardiola’s side had already qualified for the knockout round of the Champions League. The match ended in Manchester City’s favour with a 4-1 scoreline. Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick for his side, followed by a late strike from Phil Foden. Dani Olmo scored the only goal for Dinamo Zagreb.

Also Read | Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling To Earn Big Bucks With New Nike Deal

Manchester City are third in the Premier League

Manchester City have finished their group stage campaign with four wins and two draws in six games while topping the charts. However, the back-to-back Premier League champions are having a not-so-good campaign this season in the Premier League. They are placed third in the league table with 32 points. City trail by six points against second-placed Leicester City, while 14 points behind League leaders Liverpool. Manchester City will play against Arsenal in their next Premier League game to be played on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Likely To Remain At Manchester City Beyond 2023 As He Impresses Top Bosses