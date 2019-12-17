John Abraham's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The 'Rocky Handsome' Star

John Abraham has evidently carved a successful path for himself in the Hindi film industry. The actor made his debut in 2003 with the film Jism. He has a contribution of over a decade in the film industry where he has performed both serious and light-hearted roles. Earning accolades for performances in films like Madras Cafe and Rocky Handsome, John has established himself as a solid action star. John Abraham celebrates his 47th birthday today, i.e. on December 17, 2019. Here are some lesser-known facts of the Batla House actor.

Also read: John Abraham to make special appearance in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's untitled next?

John Abraham has an MBA degree

Known for his high-octane action sequences and cutting edge thriller films, Fans are less aware of his educational background. Actor John Abraham grew up in Mumbai where he went to Bombay Scottish School in Mahim. John later got his bachelor's degree with honours economics from Jai Hind College and pursued his MBA from NM Institute of management studies. John later also completed another master's degree in Management Studies from Mumbai Educational Trust (MET).

Also read: Celebrate John Abraham's birthday by binge-watching some of his best movies

John got his big break in 1999

After completing his education, John reportedly worked in a media agency as a media planner. John stated in the past that he wished to explore the world of modelling and did so in 1999 after he won the Gladrags Manhunt competition. He also qualified to the International round and participated in the Philippines where he finished as the first runner-up. Later, John worked as a model for three years before getting signed for his first film.

Also read: John Abraham birthday: Most iconic looks that swept fans off their feet

John is a successful film producer

Though he is known for his commercial films as an actor, it is lesser-known that John is also one of the most successful producers right now in the Hindi film industry. John's production house is named JA Entertainment and its first venture was Vicky Donor back in 2012. John has produced films like Batla House and Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran which were both commercial and critical successes.

Also read: John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' to release ahead of Independence Day

Also read: John Abraham jumps with joy as Milap Zaveri narrates him the script of Satyameva Jayate 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.