Salt Bae's Restaurant Calls Cops On Man Who Refused To Pay $1000 For Gold Steak

In a bizarre incident, Nusret Gokce also known as Salt Bae called cops for a man who refused to pay $1000 for a special dish gold steak he didn't order. The restaurant is popular for inventing the Gold leaf steak which is an iconic dish at his restaurant. Nusr-Et restaurant was established in Istanbul, Turkey and since its launch in 2010, it has expanded internationally with locations including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

READ: Mumbai: Top BKC Restaurant Downs Shutters Without Paying Salaries To Employees

Bill worth Rs 3 lakh shocked Miranda

But things went different at Salt Bae's Miami restaurant where a customer named Duane Miranda denied to pay a hefty bill worth Rs 3 lakh. As per the reports, Miranda visited the outlet with a group of friends and they selected to place an order for a couple of steaks. When the order arrived at their table, there were some steaks wrapped in gold leaf. Miranda and his friends could not understand the difference and went ahead and were surprised to see the invoice.

READ: Restaurants In Mumbai You Need To Visit For Lip-smacking Chicken And Mutton Thalis

Miranda slams the staff

They argued saying that they placed an order for only standard steaks but the restaurant defended that they went for the gold option. According to reports, the general manager of the restaurant added that the menu is clear and called the police as Miranda and his friends threatened to leave without paying the bill. Meanwhile, Miranda picked up the invoice and has posted it on the social media to slam the staff at Nusr-Et for being careless and negligent.

READ: In London For Treatment, Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's Pic At Restaurant Goes Viral

READ: This Danish Restaurant Is Serving Kiwi-topped Pizza, Netizens Divided

READ: World Chefs Reveal Their Favourite Restaurant Meals Of 2019, Take A Look