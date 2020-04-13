Rouhani Says Iran Battling COVID-19 Along With Virus Of Sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on April 11 said that while Europe was facing only coronavirus, Iran has been grappling with both, COVID-19 as well as 'sanctions' imposed on it. Speaking further he said, however, both the viruses have been defeated by ‘solidarity among Iranian people’, international media reported. The virus which originated in Wuhan, China has now spiralled to infect 881,110 across Europe and kill 76,768 across the continent.

The Islamic Republic has been the worst COVID-19 hit nation in the entire middle east with over 71,686 positive cases and 43,894 recoveries. The Shiite nation has till now reported a total of 4,474 deaths which had prompted the authorities to dig mass graves in the past. Speaking at the Anti Coronavirus Headquarters meetings, the Iranian leader reportedly compared the death rate in Europe with that of Iran and said that "Iran had done better". The President also announced that ‘low risk’ activities, after receiving authorization code, would be allowed to resume in the capital city Tehran from April 25 after observing health protocols.

Read: Donald Trump Says He Has 'no Objection' With Europe's Medical Aid To Iran

Read: Donald Trump Targets ‘Lamestream Media', Says ‘working Hard To Expose Their Corruption’

'Not bothered'

On the other US President Donald Trump, which imposed heavy sanctions on Iran had expressed no objection with European countries sending medical aid to Iran. US-Iran relationship became strained after Trump imposed sanctions on the Shiite nation accusing it of developing nuclear weapons. Previously, US' Secretary of States Mike Pompeo had said that they had offered “humanitarian assistance" to the Islamist republic adding that he regrets that they had declined the proposal.

In another news, the Indian Navy Quarantine Facility at Material Organisation in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, on April 13 accommodated 44 evacuees from Iran and successfully completed their quarantining. All the 44 individuals spent 30 days in the quarantine facility that commenced on 13 March and concluded on 28 March with each testing negative for COVID-19.

Read: 44 Indian Evacuees From Iran Successfully Complete Covid Isolation In Mumbai Naval Outpost

Read: Smriti Irani Shows How To Stitch Face Masks Using Needle And Thread; Netizens Applaud