COVID-19: Rouhani Says 'low-risk Economic Activities' To Resume In Iran From April 11

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on April 5 said that low-risk business activities in the country would resume from April 11. Rouhani in a televised meeting said that under the supervision of health ministry low-risk economic activities would resume in Iran except for the capital Tehran, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Middle-Eastern country.

Read: Heartbreaking! CRPF Jawans Eat Their Meals Sitting On Footpath Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Rouhani without specifying 'low-risk economic activities' said that two-thirds of all Iranians would return to work from Saturday. Iran was already suffering from sanctions put on it by the United States when the deadly disease took the country by storm. Coronavirus cases in the country suddenly surged in the month of February, affecting government officials and parliamentarians among others.

Read: COVID-19: Tunisia Deploys Robocop To Ensure Citizens Follow Lockdown Rules

Iran has already surpassed the death toll of China as the country has so far recorded over 3,600 deaths due to COVID-19. According to data from worldometer, Iran has logged in 58,226 coronavirus cases since the disease first broke out in December 2019. There are currently 34,887 active infections in the Islamic Republic with more than 4,000 critical cases.

Read: Hugh Jackman Shares Video Of Doctors Dancing While Taking Break; Watch Here

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 65,800 lives across the world and has infected over 12,17,700 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

The United States and France have also overtaken China in terms of deaths recorded with a combined toll of over 16,000. The United States is so far the worst affected country in the world with the total number of cases crossing 3,11,000. In Italy over 15,000 people have lost their lives due to the disease, while in Spain over 12,000 have died.

Read: COVID-19: Differently-abled Chess Prodigy Donates National Award Money To PM CARES Fund

Read: Iran Says Virus Deaths Reach 3,603

(Image Credit: AP)