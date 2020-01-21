The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

RuPaul's DragCon Criticized For Long Queues At Event With No Guarantee Of Getting In

Rest of the World News

RuPaul criticized for long queues at Drag con. Even after queuing for hours there was no guarantee of getting in as the venue was overcapacity and overbooked.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
RuPaul

RuPaul's event, the DragCon is being blamed for mismanagement by social media users as thousands of people line up for a chance to enter the even that is already overcapacity. Social media was flooded with angry comments accompanied by pictures and videos of the chaotic event. The UK event was scheduled for two days from 18 January to 19 January. 

Hour-long queues

The chaos at the even is being compared to the disastrous Fyre Festival and TanaCon. Social Media users reported thousands of people standing in the cold attempting to even queue for hours to try and get into Olympia before the organisers could start turning people away.

The people were told that those who could not get into the event on day one were told to return the next day with their unused tickets in order to enter, but people quickly realised that this would make the situation on the second day much worse.

Read: SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Launch Test To Sunday Due To Bad Weather

Read: Xiaomi Mi 10 Tipped To Launch On Feb 11 With Snapdragon 865 And 5G


Read: Elon Musk's SpaceX To Destroy A Rocket In A Critical Crew Dragon Test Flight

Read: Game Of Thrones Prequel House Of Dragon: What We Know So Far And What To Expect

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AL-SALBI NAMED NEW ISIS CHEIF
TDP CHIEF NAIDU RELEASED
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA