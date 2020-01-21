RuPaul's DragCon Criticized For Long Queues At Event With No Guarantee Of Getting In

RuPaul's event, the DragCon is being blamed for mismanagement by social media users as thousands of people line up for a chance to enter the even that is already overcapacity. Social media was flooded with angry comments accompanied by pictures and videos of the chaotic event. The UK event was scheduled for two days from 18 January to 19 January.

Hour-long queues

The chaos at the even is being compared to the disastrous Fyre Festival and TanaCon. Social Media users reported thousands of people standing in the cold attempting to even queue for hours to try and get into Olympia before the organisers could start turning people away.

thousands of people still out in the cold queuing, the venue way over capacity, people demanding refunds, there’s only one man who can fix this mess #DragConUK pic.twitter.com/YapCwBaM2w — JOE (@JXEKER) January 18, 2020

as somebody who usually attends an event called ‘dragworld’ (a safe and enjoyable event) i can sit and say that this is a shit show. the fact that they thought olympia could hold this many people... heads were empty: mind full of money #DragConUK pic.twitter.com/IzgzGduBeu — amelia (@girlsofparis) January 18, 2020

People are getting impatient at #DragCon #RuPaul #dragconuk we want a refund if don’t let us in!! pic.twitter.com/BlUX3q6POH — Fran Castaño (@Franfrinmusic) January 18, 2020

Okay, @RuPaulsDragCon is a total shambles. We've been queueing for two hours, haven't moved for one hour, no updates, no nothing! Cold, hungry, feet hurt, need the loo. And we paid a fortune for the tickets! #dragcon #dragconuk — Grace Anatomy (@GraceAnatomyUK) January 18, 2020

@RuPaul @RuPaulsDragCon So we’ve been told that nobody has been let in for 2 hours because the venue is at maximum capacity!! We’ve been told no refunds, doesn’t look like we’ll get let in today! 🤬 Where’s our #RUfund ? #dragconuk — Beth (@bethanjane22) January 18, 2020

The people were told that those who could not get into the event on day one were told to return the next day with their unused tickets in order to enter, but people quickly realised that this would make the situation on the second day much worse.

Read: SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Launch Test To Sunday Due To Bad Weather

Read: Xiaomi Mi 10 Tipped To Launch On Feb 11 With Snapdragon 865 And 5G

So. Hold on. People outside #dragconuk are being told to come back tomorrow with unused tickets to get in. Ummmm. Isn’t that going to make tomorrow EVEN WORSE??? pic.twitter.com/EMQumPqHSU — Christian_S (@chrise17) January 18, 2020

Wait, if all the ppl with Saturday tickets who didn't get in today come back tomorrow and tomorrow is prob overselled as it is anyways, isn't the same thing gonna happen? Worse even? #DragConUK — Ms Peanut Butter (@PeanutDelano) January 18, 2020

RuPaul knowing there’s nearly 3,000 people outside but he still got paid #DragCon #DragConUK pic.twitter.com/4O9vmi1CSY — Sam Pinner (@pinner_sam) January 18, 2020

Lmao I’ve just gotten word that they turned the music up so u can’t hear the people outside chanting🤣 #fyrefest I mean #dragconuk — JakeyonceTV (@jakeyoncetv) January 18, 2020



Read: Elon Musk's SpaceX To Destroy A Rocket In A Critical Crew Dragon Test Flight

Read: Game Of Thrones Prequel House Of Dragon: What We Know So Far And What To Expect