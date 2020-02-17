Rural Fire Service Dismisses Australian Firefighter's Claim, Says 'he's Still A Member'

New South Wales Rural Fire Services has dismissed the claim made by firefighter Paul Parker who said that he was sacked for slagging PM Scot Morrison. Parker while talking to Australian media said that he had been dismissed from his job following the incident. Earlier this year, Parker had made some abusive and derogatory comments on Morrison after he spotted a news crew while driving his fire truck.

'Aware of Parker's status'

The fire services had said that it is aware of the reports concerning the status of volunteer member Paul Parker. It added that they can confirm that he remains to be a member of the department and has not been dismissed from his duties. Recently, while speaking to international media, Parker said that he was, not a political person but Morisson’s comment that Firefighters should not be paid for working during what was termed as country’s worst fire season on the record has irked him. Reportedly, Morrison has previously said that firefighter's enjoy battling blazes.

Read: Australia Offers Visa Extension For Backpackers Who Contribute To Bushfire Relief Work

He also revealed that a captain from another brigade within Bateman’s bay came out and said that he was “finished” because of his allegations and foul language used against the PM while representing the RFS. He also criticised the government saying that nothing good comes out of the parliament. He added that the lawmakers should come and have a look at what the firefighters were going through, international media report.

Read: Australian Firefighter Who Made Derogatory Comments Against PM Claims He's Been Sacked

After the incident hit the internet, he became a symbol of bushfires and has been enjoying free drinks at a local pub, international media reported. Joel Alvey, the licensee of the Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen said that his ‘fans’ keep buying drinks from him. He added that that everyday someone or other comes and says that they want to buy a drink for the bloke who lashed out on PM.

Read: Firefighters Announce All 'fires Contained' In New South Wales, Australia

Read: Firefighters Announce All 'fires Contained' In New South Wales, Australia