The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Firefighters Announce All 'fires Contained' In New South Wales, Australia

Rest of the World News

All the blazes in Southern Australia’s New South Wales have been brought under control, NSW firefighters announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
firefighters

All the blazes in Southern Australia’s New South Wales have been brought under control, New South Wales firefighters announced on Thursday. The bushfires which have been burning since months have claimed the lives of at least 33 people including four firefighters and charred more than 11 million hectares of bush, forest, and parks across the nation, international media reported. 

Read: Banksy Artwork To Go Up For Auction For Australia Bushfire Relief

'All fires contained' 

A spokesman for New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) told international media that as for Thursday afternoon, all fires in New South Wales have been contained. While talking to international media he added that that fresh rainfall in the area has helped extinguish blazes that have been burning across the east coast. Since the fire first broke out in September last year, hundreds of volunteer firefighters have worked tirelessly to put out the blazes. 

Read:  Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia Extends Its Ban On Chinese Travellers

Rob Rogers, Deputy Commissioner of NSW RFS in a Twitter video announced that all the fires have been contained in New South Wales. However, he added that "Not all fires are out, there's still some fire activity in the far south of the state but all fires are contained so we can really focus on helping people rebuild." Meanwhile, in the Australian Capital Territory around Canberra, firefighters are still trying to bring one fire under control though the blazes weren't threatening, international media reported. 

Read: Mark Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen To Reprise Their Roles In 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot

Read: Akshay Kumar Totally Owns The Helicopter Stunt For Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
YEDIYURAPPA MEETS PRO-KANNADA GROUP
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
JEFF BEZOS BUYS MANSION FOR $165 MN
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?