Firefighters Announce All 'fires Contained' In New South Wales, Australia

All the blazes in Southern Australia’s New South Wales have been brought under control, New South Wales firefighters announced on Thursday. The bushfires which have been burning since months have claimed the lives of at least 33 people including four firefighters and charred more than 11 million hectares of bush, forest, and parks across the nation, international media reported.

'All fires contained'

A spokesman for New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) told international media that as for Thursday afternoon, all fires in New South Wales have been contained. While talking to international media he added that that fresh rainfall in the area has helped extinguish blazes that have been burning across the east coast. Since the fire first broke out in September last year, hundreds of volunteer firefighters have worked tirelessly to put out the blazes.

Rob Rogers, Deputy Commissioner of NSW RFS in a Twitter video announced that all the fires have been contained in New South Wales. However, he added that "Not all fires are out, there's still some fire activity in the far south of the state but all fires are contained so we can really focus on helping people rebuild." Meanwhile, in the Australian Capital Territory around Canberra, firefighters are still trying to bring one fire under control though the blazes weren't threatening, international media reported.

In what has been a very traumatic, exhausting and anxious bush fire season so far, for the first time this season all bush and grass fires in NSW are now contained.

It has taken a lot of work by firefighters, emergency services and communities to get to this point. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/RhqmcYhJ1j — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 13, 2020

The good news just keeps rolling in!

The Lindfield Park Road Fire, which has been burning in the Port Macquarie region for 210 days, has today been declared out. The fire burnt through 858 hectares and 400 of that being peat soils under the surface. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/Alcx7rKyVT — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 12, 2020

(With inputs from agencies)