Russia Asks Citizens To Avoid Public Transport During Rush Hours Due To Coronavirus

Russia's consumer safety watchdog announced on March 10 that people must avoid public transport, shopping malls, and other public premises during peak hour as a precaution to stem the coronavirus spread, a media report confirmed. The Rospotrebnadzor watchdog recommended that the social gathering at events, sports, entertainment shows must be restricted, and events must be cancelled.

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide raises international concerns, Russia has at least 20 people infected with the disease as of March 10, confirmed reports. The country has stepped up containment measures to curb further spread and tackle health emergencies. Russia has imposed travel restrictions by sealing the entry points along the 4,200-kilometer border with China, announcing returning nationals to self-quarantine for 14 days. The Moscow health authorities threatened five-year detention in case the infected patients refused to quarantine as per agency reports.

Read: UK Expert: 20% Of Population Could Contract Coronavirus

Read: 50 People In South Korea Contracted Coronavirus From One Place: Reports

At least 88 foreign nationals deported

According to the media reports, the Russian government also banned the Iranians and South Koreans from entering Russia. The restriction was placed because the cases in these countries were rapidly soaring outside mainland China. Moscow authorities deported at least 88 foreign nationals who violated the quarantine measures imposed by the Russian government as a health safety precaution to stem the infection cases, Moscow’s deputy mayor confirmed. The ministry also suspended visa issuance services for the Iranian and South Korean nationals.

Transport Ministry confirmed in the media reports that Russia suspended train services to the southern French city of Nice from Moscow. It said that the suspension was a part of a wider measure to stem the coronavirus spread. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told the media that Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency recommended all national tour operators to suspend services to Italy, South Korea, and Iran. Russia’s first three cases of the novel coronavirus were reported onboard the quarantined vessel Diamond Princess docked off the coast in Yokohama, south of Japan, after a Hong Conger tested positive to the strain of coronavirus, as per the media reports.

Read: Florida Reports New Coronavirus Case, Total Tally Reaches 15

Read: Coronavirus Scare Prompts Kerala To Act, Theatres To Remain Closed For Three Weeks