Coronavirus scare prompts Kerala to act, theatres to remain closed for three weeks

With Kerala being one of the first and the most affected states in the country with Coronavirus, steps are being taken to protect its citizens. In the latest development, it has been decided that theatres in the state will be closed till March 31 amid the virus scare.

As per an ANI report, the decision was taken by the film associations in the state. Starting from Wednesday, the theatres will be closed for close to three weeks.

Coronavirus in Kerala

The number of Coronavirus cases in Kerala have risen to 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed after six new cases were added recently. The CM had announced a high alert across the state, and pushed forward all official meetings for the time being. He has also also urged people to avoid all public gatherings.

“Exams for classes 8th, 9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Legal steps will be initiated against those hiding their travel history. All people returning from COVID 16 countries should report to health authorities. Screening facilities at airports will be strengthened”, Vijayan was quoted as saying.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Classes and exams till seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31. Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31. pic.twitter.com/6Aw2xOn5pc — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

“Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and fake news. For those flying in and out of the airports in Kerala, passenger manifest to be collected from airlines. Availability of sanitisers and masks will be ensured,” he had added.

Kerala was one of the first states where Coronavirus was reported, with three testing positive for it when the disease had made global headlines. As per reports, 46 cases in all have been reported across the country. Overall, over 3000 deaths and over 1 lakh cases have been reported around the world.

