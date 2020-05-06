Russia Bans Online Videos About 'man-made' Origin Of COVID-19

The Russian Prosecutor General’s office on May 6 reportedly asked the country’s communications watchdog to block all the online videos that allege that COVID-19 was a man-made bioweapon. A statement released by the office asserted that it had discovered video posted on video-sharing platforms such as VK and YouTube alleging that COVID-19 was a “genetically modified biological weapon”.

Urging the watchdog to block all such videoes, the office said that they contained “inaccurate" socially insignificant information that posed a threat to people’s life and health. In addition to that, they also violated public order and safety. The statement further added that neither the World Health Organisation nor Russain authorities had ever confirmed about the artificial origins of COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Russia

Coronavirus response center in Russia has reportedly said in a statement that the country has recorded nearly 10,559 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours on May 6 taking its total cases of infections to 165,929. According to the international media reports, the center's data revealed that there has been a single day spike over 10,000 for four consecutive days. As per reports, the current death toll in the nation stands at 1,537 with 86 new deaths.

Read: Russia Reports 10,559 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Soars To 165,929

Read: Russia: 3 Doctors, Who Questioned COVID Response, Mysteriously Fall From Hospital Building

On the other hand, 21,327 people have recovered, including 1,462 over the last 24 hours, the statement reportedly said. The capital city, Moscow is the worst-hit region which has 5,858 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours taking its total number of infections to 85, 973.

Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog reportedly said in a statement on Wednesday that people had been quarantined and were under medical observation as of Tuesday. The statement added that more than 4.6 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far across the nation.

Read: Russian Anti-doping Agency Plans To Resume Testing Athletes This Month

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the ongoing lockdown across the country until mid-May to contain the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Putin has declared May 6 to May 8, 2020, as non-working days with full pay, and also instructed the top officials to extend the COVID-19 measures until May 11 for the safety of the population

Read: Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Image credits: AP