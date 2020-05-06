Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Russian culture minister, Olga Lyubimova, has tested positive for coronavirus, making her the third member of the Russian cabinet to get infected, international media reported citing a Russian news agency. Previously, the country’s Prime Minister and Construction minister had tested positive. This comes the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in 1,537 fatalities across the Russian territory.

Currently, Lyubimova had shown mild symptoms of COVID-19, was working remotely and was conducting meetings online, international media reported citing her Press secretary, Anna Usacheva.

Last week, Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin became the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected with COVID-19. He was appointed as PM in January as part of a major reshuffle in Russia's power structure and has played a leading role in Russia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, country's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov relaced Mishustin in his absence. In the same week, Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev also reportedly announced that he was diagnosed with the virus and would be treated in hospital. Dmitry Volkov, one of his deputies, also tested positive, the ministry reportedly said at the time.

COVID-19 in Russia

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus response centre in Russia has said in a statement that the country has recorded nearly 10,559 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours on May 6 taking the nationwide toll to 165,929. According to the international media reports, the centre's data revealed that there has been a single day spike over 10,000 for four consecutive days. As per reports, the current death toll in the nation stands at 1,537 with 86 new deaths.

On the other hand, 21,327 people have recovered, including 1,462 over the last 24 hours, the statement reportedly said. The capital city, Moscow is the worst-hit region which has 5,858 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours taking its total number of infections to 85, 973. Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog reportedly said in a statement on Wednesday that people had been quarantined and were under medical observation as of Tuesday. The statement added that more than 4.6 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far across the nation.

