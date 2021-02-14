Elon Musk Invites Russian President Vladimir Putin For A Chat On Clubhouse App

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a conversation on invitation-only audio-chat app Clubhouse. Musk took to Twitter, where he tagged the Russian President's official handle and asked if Putin would like to join him for a conversation on Clubhouse. "It would be a great honor to speak with you," Musk wrote in the Russian language as he invited Putin to join him. Musk has been actively using Clubhouse for the past couple of weeks, where he takes part in the conversation with other celebrities.

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

Clubhouse is where Musk first talked about his interest in Bitcoin and later posted about it on Twitter, following which the market value of cryptocurrency surged. Musk first appeared on Clubhouse during the launch of the app, where around 5,000 people joined in to hear the billionaire speak about various subjects. Musk talked about a whole lot of things, from his plans to colonise Mars, to whether Dogecoin might become the universal currency of the future, to the Gamestop incident and the stock market.

Elon Musk recently announced that rapper Kanye West would join him for an exclusive chat on Clubhouse. Musk shared the news of agreeing to talk to the rapper on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He also added that it will be entertaining.

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse is developed by entrepreneur Paul Davison, a former Google engineer best known for social-networking app Highlight. The app is currently in its beta version and can be downloaded via Apple's App Store. Clubhouse is currently not available for Android users. The app garnered popularity after celebrities including rapper Drake, actor Jared Leto, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Oprah joined in as early members.

