Russia Denies Hacking COVID-19 Vaccine Research, Meddling In UK Elections

Kremlin has denied claims made by the UK that Russian intelligence services tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine research and other "Russian actors" meddled in Britain’s last general elections. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told an international news agency on July 16 that the government has nothing to do with hacking or 2019 elections.

Days after Russia announced the successful completion of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate trials on volunteers, Britain accused Russian hackers of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published an advisory on July 16, detailing tactics and techniques of a hacker group commonly known as ‘APT29’, also known as ‘the Dukes’ or ‘Cozy Bear’.

The British government said that experts at NCSC are almost certain that APT29, which has targeted medical research and development organisations, is a part of the Russian Intelligence Services. According to the NCSC assessment, coordinated with Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE), it is highly likely that this activity was to collect information on COVID-19 vaccine research or research into the novel coronavirus itself.

The UK cyber-security agency said that the US’ National Security Agency (NSA) has also agreed with the attribution and the details provided in the report. The British government called for an end to “irresponsible” cyberattacks by the Russian Intelligence Services, accusing them of collecting information on vaccine development.

Russia categorically denies claims

Britain also accused Russia of trying to meddle with their 2019 general elections by circulating leaked trade documents between Washington and Downing Street. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in a written statement to the parliament, said that it is “almost certain” that Russian actors tried to interfere with the general election through the “online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents”.

Peskov said that Russia has no information on who was responsible for hacking into pharmaceutical companies and research centres in Britain. He added that Russia has nothing to do with these attempts and it does not accept such accusations nor the latest “groundless allegations” of interference in 2019 UK general elections.

