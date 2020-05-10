Russia: Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Facility In Moscow; One Dead, Over 200 Evacuated

A fire broke out at a hospital in Moscow where coronavirus patients were reportedly receiving treatment, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 200 people. According to reports, one person was killed in the incident and several others were left injured. The blaze that started in a patient's room in the hospital has since been put out, the emergency ministry was quoted as saying in local media reports.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow has said that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the matter. "In one of the buildings on the ground floor of the hospital No. 50 there was a fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. All patients are evacuated and will be transported to other hospitals. Unfortunately, there were some casualties. According to preliminary data, one of the patients died. I am sorry for his family and friends," Segei wrote on Twitter.

COVID-19 in Russia

The hospital was one of the many facilities in the Russian capital of Moscow where coronavirus patients were being treated. Several regions in Russia, including Moscow have been under lockdown since March to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus that has killed over 1,800 in the country and more than 2,79,000 people worldwide.

(Image Credit: AP)

