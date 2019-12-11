Russia Ready To Welcome PM Modi, Indian Troops Next Year: Envoy

The Russian Federation Ambassador to India on Monday said that Moscow is eagerly waiting to welcome Prime Minister Modi and Indian Troops for the Moscow parade on May 9, 2020. The parade in Moscow marks the 75th anniversary of the great patriotic war where Russia along with its allies defeated Germany in World War II.

Ready to welcome PM Modi

Ambassador Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev said that Russia wants fo to deepen its cooperation with India in the coming year. He also added that the coming year is extraordinary for many reasons. 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of Russia's strategic partnership with India and the 10th Anniversary of Russia's special and privileged strategic partnership with India. This coming year Russia will also be chairing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) economic summit and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Kudashev added that India and Russia have long promoted equal-dialogue, consensus and inclusiveness between one another. While referring to the referendum that took place in Crimea in 2014, the Russian Federation said they were grateful to India for its cooperation and understanding in the situation which saw two million Crimeans decide to join back with the Russian Federation.

Read: Vijender Lauds IOC Decision To Ban Russia From Tokyo Olympics For Dope Offences

Read: Trump Meets Russian Foreign Minister In White House, Warns Against 2020 Election Meddling

The comments of the Russian Ambassador come one day before Russian Navy ships arrived at the Goa port to participate in the second edition of a joint tri-services exercise Indra-2019 with the Indian Navy. This year, the naval exercise would be held in two phases. The Russian Navy ships arriving at Goa marks the commencement of Harbour Phase, which is to be held between December 10 to 15. Following this, the 'sea phase' will begin, which will be held in the Arabian Sea from December 16 to December 19. The Indian Navy ships representing at the phase will be headed by INS Aditya, along with a Fleet Support Ship and INS Tarkash, a frontline Guided Missile Frigate, MIG 29K, Dornier and P8I aircraft. On the other hand, the Russian Navy ships would include Yaroslav Mudry, Viktor Konetsky and Elyna. The tri-services exercise will boost mutual confidence, connectivity, and sharing of best practices between the naval forces of the two countries.

Read: Russian Prez Putin Appreciates Indian Student’s Innovative Water Dispenser

Read: Russian Navy Ships Arrive In Goa For Indra-2019 Joint Military Drills