Russia: Sports And Concert Stadium Roof Collapses Claiming One Life

A demolition worker has been reportedly killed as the roof of a stadium in the city of St Petersburg, Russia collapsed, dismantling the entire structure. The sports and concert complex was under reconstruction to host the Ice Hockey World Champion in the year 2023, suggest reports.

In footage that was captured via drone, the sports complex, which was constructed in the year 1980, can be seen crumbling down to the ground as the construction workers flee the site to escape any physical injury. Employees can be running haywire eventually making it towards the crane basket in order to seek refuge for safety. However, a worker can be seen injured as the roof demolishes into the ground and the man disappears in the haze of rubble and smoke.

The body of worker was recovered in the structure remains

The body of the worker was reportedly recovered in the structure remains. He was one of the four workers employed at the site for reconstruction work. The victim was reportedly identified as 29-year-old Matvey Kucherov who succumbed underneath the complex’s debris.

Aleksey Anikin, head of the emergency ministry in St Petersburg told the media that the other three workers were alive and had sustained minor injuries, however, there could be other workers stranded under the rubble.

In a separate development, a wooden platform had reportedly collapsed during a religious event in Ethiopia killing 10 and injuring over 250 people. The collapse occurred inside the Emperor Fasilides Bath in the city where several thousand Ethiopians and tourists attended the celebration commemorating the baptism of Jesus.

More than 15,000 foreigners attended the colorful Epiphany celebration known as Timkat in the northern city of Gondar. The reports suggested that there was a critical injury to the attendees, including the four members of security services, and they were rushed to the nearby hospital after the fatal accident.

(with inputs form agencies)