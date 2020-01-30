NZ U19s Show Senior Side's Sportsmanship By Carrying Off Cramped WI U-19s Batsman: Watch

New Zealand U-19s defeated West Indies Under-19s by 2 wickets in a nail-biting game to enter the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Chasing 239, all hopes were lost for New Zealand when they were reduced to 153 for 8. However, an 86-run, ninth-wicket partnership between Kristian Clarke and Joey Field saw NZ cross the line. They needed 7 runs from the final over and chased down the total with 2 wickets and 2 balls to spare.

New Zealand players are renowned for their sportsmanship spirit and one can say that the future looks bright for them after New Zealand U-19s came up with an incredible gesture. A moment from the game that won everyone's hearts came in 43rd over of the Windies innings. Kirk McKenzie was on 99 when he was struck with a severe cramp and he had to be taken off the field by a stretcher. It seemed unlikely that he would bat again. However, just 4 overs later, he came out to bat again to complete his innings after West Indies lost their ninth wicket, showing a lot of courage with his act as well.

McKenzie stood on one leg as the cramps continued to bother him. Unfortunately, he was bowled by New Zealand pacer Kristian Clarke on the very first ball he faced as he found it tough to defend the ball without moving his foot. McKenzie missed his well-deserved century by just one run.

As soon as he started walking back to the pavilion, his cramps returned. He was in immense pain before the New Zealand U-19s players came forward to help him. Two of their players carried him off the ground while players from both the sides gave him a standing ovation.

New Zealand U-19s redefine sportsmanship at ICC U19 World Cup 2020

An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand 👏 #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/UAl1G37pKj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER