Kobe Bryant Photo: Young Fan At Mamba Sports Academy Reveals Legend's Last-ever Snap

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has left the world scrambling for any last memory of the basketball legend. From his last phone call to his last text, fans around the globe are curious to know everything Bryant did on his last day. After Bryant's long-time teammate Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal revealed text messages he received from the 41-year-old on Sunday, a young basketball fan has revealed he took a selfie with Kobe Bryant, just hours before the NBA legend's death. It could well be the last photo ever taken of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant death: Brady Smigiel shares selfie taken with late NBA legend

When Brady Smigiel, 13, captured a blurry selfie with his idol, Kobe Bryant, on Saturday at the Mamba Sports Academy, he didn't know it probably would be one of the last photos of the NBA legend alive https://t.co/BSZci0IqT1 — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2020

Kobe Bryant photo: Last photo revealed?

Brady Smigiel, 13, revealed to CNN, that he snapped a picture of Kobe Bryant walking behind him at the Mamba Sports Academy on Saturday. It is believed that the Lakers legend was coaching his daughter Gianna's team when Brady Smigiel caught him off guard with a quick selfie. Smigiel also added that Bryant told him that he would pose for a better picture the next day.

However, Bryant along with his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on Sunday (Monday IST), while they were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy. The helicopter he was travelling in tragically crashed near Calabasas, California.

Brady Smigiel, who was playing in a tournament in Bryant's academy, had also watched Bryant's daughter Gianna play for her junior team.

Kobe Bryant last photos: Bryant congratulates LeBron James in last-ever post

Kobe Bryant photo: Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant photo: Some of his family photos

