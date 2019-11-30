Apple Digging Deep Into Map Policies After Showing Crimea Part Of Russia

Apple Inc is taking a deeper look at the handling of disputed borders after it obliged Russia's demands to show Crimea as part of its territory on its apps. The Crimean peninsula is now displayed as Russian territory on its Maps and Weather apps for Russian users. Apple spokesperson Trudy Muller reportedly said that they look into international and domestic laws to decide the labelling of areas on maps. She added that there might be changes in the future after reviewing the handling of disputed borders.

'Fulfilled its obligations'

On November 27, Russia’s State Duma announced that Crimea and Sevastopol are now displayed as Russian territory on Apple devices. Daria Ermolina, Russia’s Apple representative, met Chairman of the Committee on Security and Corruption Control Vasilii Piskarev and informed that the “inaccuracy in displaying the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol” as Russian territory on its apps were finally removed. According to Piskarev, the giant tech company “fulfilled its obligations” and complied with the requirements of the Russian legislation.

“The Committee on Security and Corruption Control and the Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs keep controlling the protection of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and the sovereignty of our country from foreign interference,” State Duma quoted Piskarev.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko was swift to condemn Apple’s decision and said that they do not “give a damn” about Ukraine’s pain. Prystaiko urged Apple to stick to high-tech and entertainment saying global politics is not its strong side.

Let me explain in your terms, @Apple. Imagine you're crying out that your design & ideas, years of work & piece of your heart are stolen by your worst enemy but then smb ignorant doesn't give a damn about your pain. That's how it feels when you call #Crimea a 🇷🇺 land. — Vadym Prystaiko (@VPrystaiko) November 27, 2019

