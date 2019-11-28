NBA: US Army Sergeant's Surprise For Son During 76ers Vs Kings Game Wins The Internet Over

The Wells Fargo Center witnessed an emotional reunion during the NBA game between Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The game ended in the Philadelphia 76ers' favour. However, that wasn't the only victory that 76ers fans were privy to on the night.

US Army Staff Sergeant returns to surprise son

North Philly native Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas returned home from his most recent deployment to Osan Air Force Base in South Korea.



SSG. Thomas is set to retire from active duty and now just added surprising his son for his return!#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/CeO3kBGKkN — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 28, 2019

Thanksgiving festivities were on show at the Wells Fargo Center as US Army Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas ran out of the tunnel to surprise his 12-year-old son during the 76ers vs Kings game. Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas, who was deployed for 18 months at the Osan Air Force Base in South Korea, sparked off an emotional moment during a timeout in the first quarter.

Ivan, named after his father, thought that he was filling in for his father during the Toyota Military Salute of the game. Little did he know that his father was waiting with the Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin on the other side of the court. The Sergeant chose this moment to run out and meet his 12-year-old son on the court. With Thanksgiving around the corner, 12-year-old Ivan's holiday season was made even more special with his father's homecoming. Interestingly, Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas now plans to retire from active duty.

The father-son duo's reunion was made all the more sweeter as the 76ers registered a 97-91 win against the Sacramento Kings. Joel Embiid, who failed to register a single point for the first time in his career during the game against Toronto Raptors, came to the fore with a game-high 33-point display. Embiid finished with figures of 16 rebounds and one assist during the win against the Kings.

