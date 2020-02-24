Incredible! Dog Swims For 11 Hours To Find Help After Owner's Boat Capsizes

A heartwarming incident came to light in which a dog swims for 11 hours to find help as its owner's boat was capsized in the middle of the river. The incident occurred in Queensland, Australia which shows dog's love for their owner and the ability to astonish others. A German Shepherd named Heidi is entitled as a hero after she helped her owner out of a life-threatening situation when his boat capsized in waters off Queensland.

READ: Video Of San Diego Police Rescuing A Dog Stuck Between Pillars Wins Internet

Dog swims for 11 hours

She was spotted with the boat debris by a passing fisherman in Moreton Bay. The fisherman immediately informed the authorities about the incident and a search operation was initiated, as per the reports. The Queensland Police, Volunteer Marine Coast Guard and the Volunteer Marine Rescue used four boats, a helicopter, and a Marine Safety jet ski to track down the dog's owner.

They finally found her owner with his capsized boat which was just 4.1 metre in size. The man said that he was in the water for 15 hours and his dog has been swimming for over 11 hours after the sunset and in the dark to find help.

READ: Video: Dog Plays Cricket With Kids, Netizens Call It 'Dhoni's Dog'

Dog stays for owner

Similarly, a dog walker who was in his 60s was hit by a branch after a tree fell on him in Black Wood, Woolton, Liverpool on February 13. He was later rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the reports. But the most heartwarming moment was when his dog stayed with his owner when emergency services attended the scene. Merseyside Police spokesperson confirmed the media that the dog was on the spot where the incident took place and when the police arrived.

According to the reports, the dog's microchip helped the police to identify the man immediately. It is believed that the branch fell on the man as a result of Storm Ciara. Merseyside Police released a statement and confirmed that the man was hit by a falling tree branch in Black Wood in Woolton and passed away. It added that the man in his 60s has now been identified and his next of kin have been informed. It resulted in road closures in the area.

READ: US: Colorado Town Elects Snow Dog Parker As Its Honorary Mayor

READ: UK: Dog Stays With Owner After He Was Killed By A Falling Tree During Storm Ciara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.