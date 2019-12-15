Santa Claus Has Different Names Throughout The World, Here's The List

Christmas' central character Santa Claus is said to have emerged for legends across several parts of the world all related to Christ. With this, he is said to have a total of 13 different names in different parts of the world. Santa Claus is a legendary figure originating in Western Christian culture who is said to bring gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on the night of Christmas Eve (24 December) or during the early morning hours of Christmas Day (25 December). Here is what people call him across the world.

List of different names

The Netherlands: Sinterklaas - The Dutch name for Santa—Sinterklaas—is the place where the name Santa Claus emerged from in the first place. Since the 11th century, the Netherlands has been celebrating Saint Nicholas or Sinterklass in Dutch who is the 4th-century bishop and was the patron saint of children and sailors. Germany: Christkind - In the 15th century, Protestant reformer Martin Luther decided he wanted Christmas to be more about Jesus Christ than Catholic saints. He, therefore, established a new narrative in which children received Christmas gifts from the baby Jesus—the Christkind, which translates literally to "the Christ child." Germany: Weihnachtsmann - Weihnachtsmann evolved as an alternative to Saint Nicholas, who was considered most closely associated with the Catholic faith. Non-religious Germans wanted to avoid Christian links so they created a more secular figure, a German adaptation of Santa Claus in America. England: Father Christmas - When the Germanic Saxons came to England in the 5th and 6th centuries, they personified winter as King Frost. And later, when the Vikings arrived, they brought their ideas about the Norse god Odin, father of all the gods, who had a long white beard and was known for distributing goods to people he deemed worthy. When Father Christmas was born into English lore, he was constructed using pieces of both King Frost and Odin. Latin America: Papá Noel - Papá Noel is a decidedly American import, as the original holiday gift-givers in Spanish culture were the three kings ("Los Reyes Magos"). It was believed they presented gifts to baby Jesus in the manger, and in that tradition, they are said to still bring gifts to Spanish children. Latin America: Niño Jesús - Niño Jesús - who is especially popular in countries like Colombia, Bolivia, and Costa Rica (pictured here) - is a personification of the baby Jesus. They remain committed to the original concept: a magic infant who delivers presents to good boys and girls. China: Dun Che Lao Ren - Dun Che Lao Ren translates to "Christmas Old Man." A small population, the Christians in China celebrate Christmas Day, which they call Sheng Dan Jieh, meaning "Holy Birth Festival". Claus is also known as Lan Khoong-Khoong, which translates to "Nice Old Father." Japan: Hoteiosho and Santa Kurohsu - Santa Kurohsu, is a Japanese interpretation of the American Santa. Hoteiosho is a gift-giving Buddhist monk who comes on New Year's Eve, which is more like Christmas in Japan than actual Christmas. Russia: Ded Moroz - Ded Moroz translates to "Grandfather Frost." It's believed he descended from Morozko, a pagan "ice demon" who froze his enemies and kidnapped children, but later morphed into the more gentle character of Ded Moroz, who's now believed to be a kind figure who gives gifts to kids. Norway: Julenissen - Julenissen, is a "nisse"—a mischievous gnome with a long beard and a red hat, who is responsible for protecting superstitious farmers and their farmsteads in Scandinavian folklore. "Jul" (think "Yule") is the Norwegian word for Christmas, so Julenissen literally translates to "Christmas gnome". Iceland: Jólasveinar - Jólasveinar is Icelandic for "Yule Lads," they're a merry but mischievous band of trolls who might be compared to Snow White's seven dwarves. For the 13 days leading up to Christmas, the Yule Lads take turns visiting children, who leave their shoes on the windowsill in hopes they'll find them filled with treasures. Finland: Joulupukki - Joulupukkiis believed to have borne out of the pagan mid-winter festival known as Yule, during which young men dressed as goats—with fur jackets, masks, and horns—would travel from house to house, terrorizing each home's occupants while demanding food and alcohol. Greece: Agios Vasilios - Agios Vasilios is Greek for "Saint Basil," who is a saint of the Greek Orthodox church, unlike Catholicism's Saint Nicholas. Saint Basil gave away all of his possessions and devoted his life to the poor, for whom he developed a number of charitable projects, including a soup kitchen and the Basiliad, a shelter and clinic that is considered to be the world's first hospital. Agios Vasilios is said to bring gifts to Greek children today!

