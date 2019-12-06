Christmas Gift Ideas If You Are Planning To Surprise Kids As Santa Claus

Christmas, the last festival of the year, was started to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. According to the holy book of Christianity, the Bible, God loved the world so much that he sent his only son (Jesus Christ) to earth to instill faith among the people. This festival of Joy is celebrated with friends and family, where everyone comes together to engage in many fun and enriching activities. Here is how Christmas is celebrated in India.

How is Christmas celebrated in India?

Christmas in India is celebrated by decorating the Christmas tree and lighting the surrounding with twinkling fairy lights, among other things. Reportedly, Christian families celebrate the festival by attending Church for a midnight mass, where they pray to Jesus Christ for good health and joy. The midnight mass is followed by a special Christmas feast where numerous tasty delicacies are savoured. The Christmas rituals end with the popular tradition of distributing gifts to small children.

A picture of the famous Christmas tree

(Source: Gg J's Instagram Handle)

Christmas gift ideas for all Santa Clauses of the colony

Here are five unique Christmas gift ideas which every Santa Claus can take inspiration from. Have a look at these Christmas gift ideas.

Alphabet Bead Kit

This Christmas present keeps kids entertained for hours. The kit has 1,500 beads, which also helps children learn alphabets and words in a fun and entertaining way. The popular Christmas present is easily available on multiple online sites.

Scratch your art sticky note

Scratch-art sticky note helps children showcase their artistic side. It takes sketching to the next level, where kids can discover colours and understand art more intrinsically. The popular Christmas present is easily available on multiple online sites.

Polaroid Camera

A Polaroid Camera helps capture sweet memories with its colourful camera. Polaroid camera is famous among people of all age groups for its speed with which it prints a photo. Polaroid Cameras are easily available on all online and offline stores.

Remote Control Car

This is an ideal gift for kids who are action-lovers and who love spending their time indulging in activities that can be played with their guy-friends. The remote control car is easily available on various online websites.



