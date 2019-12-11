Santa Claus Takes Chopper Ride With US Army To Reach Remote Alaskan Village

For the last 63 years, members of the Alaska Air National Guard have been delivering gifts to two communities in the region. This year too, Alaska Air National Guard dressed up as Santa Claus delivered gifts, toys, and school supplies to children in the village of Napakiak and Tuntutuliak. The Army delivered the gifts on its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The helicopter arrived in the village with volunteers and Santa coming out of the flying machine and then quickly getting on to a car to reach the village school.

Amazing initiative

"It's a great way to show the communities of Alaska that we care about them, and this is likely the first time some have had an opportunity to meet a Soldier or Airman," the Army in a statement on its official website said. "I do love to travel with my reindeer," said Santa Claus. "But they are resting up for Christmas Eve, which gives me an amazing opportunity to fly with the National Guard," he said. "We've continued this outreach to serve those in remote areas, to hopefully bring the joy of the season, and to build relationships in the communities," said Major General Torrence Saxe.

Operation Santa

The amazing initiative is called Operation Santa that was started in 1953 after St Mary's experienced a natural disaster and people of the village had no extra money to spend on gifts for the children. The first time when the Army went to the village to supply gifts it was all donated things but in the recent past the Army has partnered with the Salvation Army to ensure every child, infants through age 18, received a wrapped Christmas gift from Santa Claus.

Volunteers from Florida provided beautiful hand-knit hats while the Army gave ice cream sundaes, new backpacks and personal items and snacks to every child of the village. Everyone in the village expressed gratitude for the Army's inspiring gesture. The last time that Operation Santa Claus was in Napakiak and Tuntutuliak was in 2000. Both villages have a population of about 350-400 people.

