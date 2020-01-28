Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Says Israelis Cannot Visit Kingdom 'for Now'

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on January 27 that Israelis are not allowed to visit the kingdom. This reportedly comes a day after Tel Aviv announced that it would allow Saudis to visit the country under specific conditions. Israel earlier on January 26 said that Interior Minister Arye Dery signed an agreement which would allow Israelis to visit Saudi Arabia for religious or business purposes if they are invited or permitted by the authorities.

However, an international media has quoted Saudia Arabia's foreign minister saying that Israeli passport holders 'cannot visit the kingdom at the current time'. Like most Arab countries, Saudi Arabia does not have any relations with the Jewish state. On the other hand, Israel had also banned its citizens from travelling to many Gulf nations.

Currently, Israel has peace truce with only two Arab countries; Jordan and Egypt, however, its control over Palestinian territory has reportedly served as the reason which still prevents Jerusalem to have similar accords with the remaining Arab world. In recent months, international media reports suggest that Israel has been trying to mend its relations with the Gulf nations.

Saudi Arabia 'encourages' solution

Bin Farhan has also told the media that Saudi Arabia 'strongly encourages' to find a 'solution' to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He further added that even though Israelis are currently not allowed in the kingdom, once the peace truce is achieved, Israel's integration in the region 'will be on the table'.

The kingdom's foreign minister's statements came at the same time as US President Donald Trump said in Washington that his peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians has a 'chance'. However, this peace truce has already been rejected by the Palestinian leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump are scheduled to meet in Washington after which the peace plan will be unveiled.

The Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. Netanyahu, who is criticised for his close ties with the United States President, reportedly said that for the past three years he has been discussing Israel's security and nationals with Trump and his administration. Now, he has finally found a 'receptive ear' in the White House for the essential need of the state of Israel. He further added that he is going to the US with a great sense of purpose, great responsibility and great chance.

(with inputs from agencies)