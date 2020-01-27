Hamas Chief Warns Donald Trump That His Peace Truce 'will Not Pass'

Hamas chief, Ismail Haniya has issued a warning on January 26 that the Middle East peace truce which is expected to unveil next week “will not pass”. The Palestinian leader also reportedly threatened that it would withdraw from the key provisions of the Oslo accord which defines its arrangements with Israel if US President Donald Trump announces a new deal.

The US President is reportedly scheduled to unveil the plan ahead of its meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. While Netanyahu describes Trump as the 'greatest friend that Israel ever had' and hoped to 'make history', the Palestinian leadership was left uninvited.

Haniya rejected the US President's initiative amid tensions with Trump over his recognition of Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel. However, Haniya also said that the truce will fail but also that it will fuel more struggle for Palestinians. According to reports, the peace plan is expected to be favourable to Israel and the White House meeting is scheduled to be held on January 28.

"We firmly declare that the 'deal of the century' will not pass. The new plot aimed against Palestine is 'bound to fail', and could lead the Palestinians to a 'new phase' in their struggle against Israel," Haniya said in a statement.

Peace truce 'devised' by Trump

The Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. Netanyahu, who is criticised for his close ties with the United States President, reportedly said for the past three years he has been discussing Israel's security and nationals with Trump and his administration and now finally he has found a 'receptive ear' in the White House for the essential need of the state of Israel. He further added that he is going to the US with a great sense of purpose, great responsibility and great chance.

Israeli PM's rival Benny Gantz on Saturday announced that he would also be going to Washington for a private meeting with Trump to discuss the peace plan. Gantz attendance in Washington was doubtful as a peace plan before the election could boost the chances of incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu to remain in power.

“The peace plan devised by President Trump will go down in history as a meaningful landmark mapping the way for the different players in the Middle East to finally move forward towards a historical and regional agreement,” said Gantz in televised remarks.

(With PTI inputs)