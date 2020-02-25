Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain To Resume Postal Services With Qatar After 3 Years

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain have recently decided to resume postal services to Qatar. The resumption of postal services comes after the services were stopped three years ago following a political dispute. The news was announced by the United Nations on Monday.

Restoration of postal services

The announcement concerning the restarting of postal services comes after a meeting was held between the leaders of all the countries and the United Nations postal agency. According to reports, the UN Universal Postal Union hs welcomed the news. Originally Saudi Arabia and the other nations had cut postal as well as political, trade and transport ties with Qatar after allegations that it was supporting terrorism.

Read: Egypt's Former Autocratic President Hosni Mubarak Dies At 91

Read: David Beckham In Talks With Qatar Investors Over Sponsorship Deal For Inter Miami

Doha has vehemently denied the allegations levelled against their country and claims that the boycott is strict to curtail Qatar's sovereignty. While the postal services between Saudi Arabi, and the other countries and Qatar stopped back in 2017they will now be restarting services indirectly through Oman.

The United Arab Emirates that restored postal services on February 9 will also be using the indirect method. According to reports, Egypt has restarted postal services as of February 17. There is still no definitive indication that Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have restored services. The UN postal agency held a meeting on January 29 at its headquarters in Switzerland with the four other Arab nations.

Read: 'I'm In Qatar': Kumar Vishwas Issues Cryptic Post Amid Frenetic Speculation He's BJP-bound

Read: Trump-Iran Escalation Claims Manchester United's Qatar Camp; Ole And Co. Cancel Plans

Negotiations stalled

It is not immediately clear why Saudi Arabi decided to restore ties with Qatar. A few weeks ago Qatar's foreign minister stated that talks between Doha and Riyadh to resolve a two-year-old regional spat had stalled.

The pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted a Gulf diplomat on Wednesday who suggested Riyadh pulled out of the talks because the Qatari negotiators "did not seem serious in reaching compromise".

The unnamed diplomat accused Doha's team of "prevaricating to prolong the negotiations" and added that Riyadh wanted a solution that included all of the boycotting countries.

(Image: AP)